Hello fellow foodies!
Allow me to introduce myself...
My name is Jennifer Graf and I have been working non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking.
Seriously though, when COVID-19 hit, I was concerned about our local small eateries and found their creative aspect of keeping their doors open inspiring. Many of you would follow the eating adventures of our family on social media.
I am beginning another chapter of sharing called “Taste Traveler” for you to access right here in the Clinton Herald. I will be providing you with different options for eating that will include all manner of tastes and types, located just a short drive from home.
I hope you follow along and find a little something you and your family will enjoy!
Have you ever looked for a fun, delicious place for breakfast or lunch nearby? Then look no further than Fulton, Illinois – Krumpets! A well-run establishment that has a tradition of upscale options for any palate. Open for special events and even a book club, this is a stop you must make. And now they even have merchandise you can select!
A couple friends and I decided to go to lunch and we all chose the special of the day “Pistachio Citris Salad”. Served over a bed of spinach, fresh feta, mandarin oranges, red onions, dried cranberries and ground pistachio nuts, you had your choice of suggested dressing: raspberry vinaigrette or brown derby dressing. I opted for one of each to try. Both were superb!
All three of us also chose a cup of creamy asparagus soup as our accompaniment. Finished off with their famous oatmeal roll, we were all stuffed! They offer a wide arrangement of tea and drinks and their desserts are a work of art. Sadly we had no room, but as I write this, I wish I had gotten one “to go”! I certainly will, next time!
Jennifer Graf, of Clinton, is a Clinton Herald food columnist, with the goal of highlighting food establishments in the Gateway area. She also will be surprising readers with recipes for her own simple-to-make food creations.
