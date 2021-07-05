In 45 years of Clinton Riverboat Days, only a few bands had been booked for a repeat performance, the Clinton Herald reported in May 2006. No band had ever returned for a third concert — until that year.
Country band Sawyer Brown was the first to make a third appearance at Clinton’s Riverboat Days since the celebration began in 1962. Big-name bands brought tens of thousands of people to Clinton during its annual Fourth of July event.
They may also have played a part in its demise.
The biggest complaint about the event was the price of tickets, said Riverboat Days board member Donald Tegeler in 2010. Most of that money was used to pay for performers, some demanding more than $50,000 for one show.
Special acts began performing in 1966. The first was singer Ed Ames, who became famous playing Daniel Boone’s English/Cherokee friend, Mingo, in NBC’s “Daniel Boone” from 1964-1968.
Chubby Checker, Phyllis Diller, Bob Crosby were among national performers to come to Clinton, according to an unattributed article at the Clinton County Historical Society Museum.
In 1973, Donna Fargo performed at Riverboat Days — the same year the popular tractor pull was added.
The 1986 25th Anniversary of Riverboat Days featured the Donnie and Marie Osmond show. Organizers estimated the weekend crowd at more than 100,000. Boxcar Willie and Exile drew nearly 2,000 fans for their shows, but the Osmonds drew more than 5,000 people to Riverview Stadium on a Sunday night.
Electric Light Orchestra, Patty Loveless, and Survivor were headliners in 1995.
Foreigner, The Grass Roots, Phil Vassar and Credence Clearwater Revisited performed in 2006 along with three-time Riverboat Days performer Sawyer Brown.
In 2007, Country’s top new male vocalist Jason Aldean performed.
Garth Brooks, Lorrie Morgan, Ted Nugent, Eddie Money, Kansas, Blue Öyster Cult and Loverboy all performed on Clinton’s riverfront.
A group of local leaders, including Mark Barnes, Ray Dueling and George Morris, met in 1961 to discuss a July 4 event, the museum article says. Several organizations held small events, but some locals wanted to combine them into an extravaganza.
The budget that year was $5,000, far less than the hundreds of thousands of dollars required as the event grew.
Riverboat Days was nearly dropped due to flooding from 1967-1969, the article says. In 1970, Riverboat Days was limited to one day.
In 1976, NBC came to Riverboat Days to report how small-town middle-America celebrated the Fourth of July. Twenty-thousand badges sold out in a single afternoon that year.
The celebration took a hiatus in 1978 and 1979 for the construction of the levee. It returned in 1980.
Riverboat Days always took place during the July 4 weekend, but events were often scheduled for days before and after. In 1978, Riverboat Days took place July 1-4, but events listed in the official program began Saturday, June 24, with the Major Pony Invitational Baseball Tournament and ended Wednesday, July 5, with a baseball game between the Clinton Dodgers and the Burlington Bees.
Scull boat and canoe races were entertainment for the first Riverboat Days, organizer Jack Henry said in a 1998 Quad-City Times article. Visitors could take boat tours through the channels around Beaver Island.
One food truck served hot dogs, and the parade consisted of houseboats sailing by on the river, the article said.
“It was originally boat races and things,” said Robert Betsinger, who graduated from Clinton High School in 1962. “That was before the dike was built,” he said. “It really drew a lot of crowds.”
The Mississippi Ski Daddlers, founded by William and Francis Koch, drew spectators to the river in 1963’s Riverboat Days. They performed a five-man pyramid and a four-man criss-cross.
During the 1980s, ski shows were common at Riverboat Days, according to the Clinton Herald. The Ski-Daddlers ski club would host another area ski group, and the two groups would demonstrate their skills in a two-part ski show.
“I can remember the Tommy Bartlett shows, Watersheds from Baraboo, Wisconsin,” said Betsinger.
Ski shows were discontinued in the 1990s and didn’t return until 2007 when the board thought the celebration needed more pizzazz, according to a Clinton Herald article.
The Waterhawks Ski Team, organized in 1958, presented a show with barefoot and four-tier pyramids, aerial jumps, wakeboarding and a 20-girl slalom ballet line.
Through the years, Riverboat Days embraced many types of activities to thrill visitors. In 1992, Bungee jumping came to Clinton’s Riverboat Days. In 2008 the board added ultimate fighting at Alliant Energy Field to the festival favorites such as mud volleyball, tractor pulls, the demolition derby and the Jaycee’s carnival.
The 2009 Riverboat Days included a Guitar Hero tournament and the first-ever Riverboat Days Motocross event.
But organizers said the 2009 festival saw a low attendance compared to years past, about half of what organizers expected, according to one board member.
Riverboat Days was on its way out.
“Only speculations can be made why this was the cause,” said Tegeler in a 2009 Clinton Herald article. “Was it because of the soft economy? Was it because of the rain that washed out most of Saturday’s events? Are there too many other things that may be more affordable for families to do during the 4th of July weekend?”
The 2010 Riverboat Days board explored its options, including having several events during the year rather than one event during July. The board asked for feedback from the community, and the biggest complaint was that ticket prices had gotten too high.
“Certainly we would like to have an endless supply of funds to bring in the big artists and still keep the ticket price down, but there’s got to be a give and take when you’re dealing with the direct costs of doing a festival like this,” Tegeler said. “I think it got to where it was too expensive for a family of four or five people to come down to Riverboat Days to enjoy what was going on.”
Riverboat Days, in its 49th year, was smaller and more community-based.
“That was my goal when I took the reins this year,” Tegeler told the Clinton Herald in 2010. “Try to convert it back into more of a community-oriented event and try to get more of the community involved. That’s how it all started out, and to me, that’s the whole point behind Riverboat Days.”
In 2010, fun cards for all three days were $12, less than half of the $30 charged in 2009. Single-day passes were $7 for July 2 or July 3 and $5 for July 4.
In order to reduce ticket prices, the board cut all dirt events and moved them to the first annual Miles Dirt Days, held in May. That removed the $25,000 cost of moving dirt to the riverfront for the activities.
Musical performers were local bands and tribute bands rather than nationally known artists, further reducing expenses. Wild Rose Casino covered the cost of the only major band, Confederate Railroad, on the main stage in 2010.
The change didn’t save the festival. It’s 50th anniversary celebration in 2011 was almost nonexistent. After nine years of declining ticket sales, lack of participation and increasing costs, Riverboat Days was nothing more than a parade and fireworks display.
By 2012, Riverboat Days was gone.
"I think that it was an extremely important part of our identity as a community," said Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion when interviewed earlier this year. "People planned their vacations around Riverboat Days. I think it would be important to see it come back."
Maddasion remembers playing Little League baseball at Jones Field during Riverboat Days. The crowd would stop by to watch the games, and while Maddasion realizes they weren't their to watch him play, the crowd gave young boys that big league feeling.
"It was just a really cool experience growing up and being a part of that," Maddasion said.
"It would be a huge undertaking to bring it back," Maddasion said. And the celebration would probably have to come back in a different form. "It's important to ... figure out how the best way to do that is.
"It's not going to happen overnight, and it's not going to happen the first year," Maddasion said. "You’re not going to get those big names right away." The city would have to start with local and regional acts and work up to larger acts, he said.
Part of the issue for some folks is how to charge people, how to manage admission. Riverboat Days had badges and punch cards. "I think it just got a little messy,” Maddasion said.
"I would like to see a committee set up across the community that want to see this succeed." Many people have volunteered to work on the project. "I have a list of names," Maddasion said.
The mayor wanted to tackle Riverboat Days in 2020, "at least get the ball rolling," he said. A pandemic intervened. He'd like to see if relaunching Riverboat Days is feasible. He thinks it is.
"I think we can, but it's going to take some research and a lot of really great people to help out."
"I’m pretty confident that it was the largest Fourth of July festival in the state," Maddasion said. But Riverboat Days doesn't have to return July 4. It could move to a different date if that is more cost effective. Perhaps musical acts might be less expensive on a non-holiday weekend, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.