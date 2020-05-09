CLINTON — Illinois has been shut down for two months now. Just recently, the governor announced that he was extending his stay at home order to last until the end of the month.
JB Pritkzer was pressed by officials from down state Illinois, saying they were ready to open their part of the state because the virus wasn’t a big threat like it is in the Chicagoland area.
On Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced his five-phased plan on how the state will reopen. The plan ranges from “Rapid Spread” to “Illinois Restored,” and it splits the state into regions. The plan allows different parts of the state to move up in phases based on how the pandemic is affecting that region.
There are a total of 11 health regions across Illinois. Whiteside and Carroll counties are in Region 1 and Rock Island County is in Region 2. At the moment, the entire state is in Phase 2: Flattening. In this phase, it means the coronavirus rate is still increasing but at a slower rate, and Illinoisians can resume outdoor activities, while maintaining social distancing guidelines and wearing face masks.
Here’s a breakdown of each phase and what it means to you.
Phase 1: Rapid Spread
COVID-19 is rapidly spreading. The number of COVID-19 positive patients in the hospital, in ICU beds, and on ventilators is increasing. The public health response relies on dramatic mitigation measures, like stay at home orders and social distancing, to slow the spread of the virus and prevent a surge that overwhelms the health care system. With a stay at home order in place, only essential businesses are in operation and activities outside of the home are limited to essentials, like grocery shopping.
Phase 2: Flattening
The rise in the rate of infection is beginning to slow and stabilize. Hospitalizations and ICU bed usage continue to increase but are flattening, and hospital capacity remains stable. Face coverings must always be worn when social distancing is not possible. Testing capacity increases and tracing programs are put in place to contain outbreaks and limit the spread.
Phase 3: Recovery
The rate of infection among those surveillance tested is stable or declining. COVID-19-related hospitalizations and ICU capacity remains stable or is decreasing. Face coverings in public continue to be required. Gatherings of 10 people or fewer for any reason can resume. Select industries can begin returning to workplaces with social distancing and sanitization practices in place.
Retail establishments reopen with limited capacity, and select categories of personal care establishments can also begin to reopen with social distancing guidelines and personal protective equipment. Robust testing is available along with contact tracing to limit spread and closely monitor the trend of new cases.
Phase 4: Revitalization
There is a continued decline in the rate of infection in new COVID-19 cases. Hospitals have capacity and can quickly adapt for a surge of new cases in their communities. Additional measures can be carefully lifted allowing for schools and child care programs to reopen with social distancing policies in place.
Restaurants can open with limited capacity and following strict public health procedures, including personal protective equipment for employees. Gatherings with 50 people or fewer will be permitted. Testing is widely available, and tracing is commonplace.
Phase 5: Illinois Restored
Testing, tracing and treatment are widely available throughout the state. Either a vaccine is developed to prevent additional spread of COVID-19, a treatment option is readily available that ensures health care capacity is no longer a concern, or there are no new cases over a sustained period. All sectors of the economy reopen with new health and hygiene practices permanently in place.
Large gatherings of all sizes can resume. Public health experts focus on lessons learned and building out the public health infrastructure needed to meet and overcome future challenges.
Healthcare equity is made a priority to improve health outcomes and ensure vulnerable communities receive the quality care they deserve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.