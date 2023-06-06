CLINTON — Seventy-six classic cars, antique tractors, trucks, and motorcycles lined three blocks of Main Avenue in Clinton’s Lyons District on Sunday for the second annual Paul Dannels Memorial Car Show.
The event featured numerous awards, including one donated by Don’s Jewelry given in memory of the business’ founder and former owner Don Bartels, who died as the result of a car accident in March 2022. Recipients Roger “Woody” Van Kampen of Fulton, wife Sally and son Justin received the award for their 1956 Chevy BelAir.
Other awards given that day included one to Darren Foster of Fulton, owner of Twisted Shifterz and 360 Steel as well as the maker of all of the “Best of” trophies, who was given the award for Best Ford.
Best Chevy was awarded to Jeff Mussman of Camanche and Best Bike to Eric Carroll of Clinton. Brooke’s Choice, named for car show co-host and Paul Dannel’s daughter, was awarded to Jan Huizenga of Camanche for her 1968 Chevy Camaro.
Owner of Backshop Pizza Jerry Irvine’s 1964 Chevy Impala won Kids’ Choice, and Bobby Stein was given the Longest Distance Award for the nearly 200 miles he traveled on his 2000 Harley Davidson Heritage motorcycle to the show from Mount Zion, Illinois
The show was organized by Veneta Leif, 73, of Fulton, who began a new chapter in her life following the deaths of her husband and son, both due to cancer, about 10 years ago. In addition to other shows she’s organized and held at King Pins Saloon & Dance Hall in Fulton, another in Thomson, plus the Albany Riverfest car show, she is also a member of the Clinton Area Rod Club and creator of Hot Rods for a Cure, which raised money for cancer research with a 2020 car show at the Wild Rose Casino & Resort.
After the awards Sunday, Leif and Hot Rods for a Cure gave recognition to the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, who’d been present at the show to sell $20 chances at a raffle for a Harley motorcycle.
“These people did a ramp for a friend of mine that has terminal cancer,” Leif said, “and they help other vets, and I thought it would be really nice if they got this.”
Leif then presented them with a large metal wall-hanging of the group’s logo she’d had made through Twisted Shifterz.
Local Chapter 39-4 Commander Johnathan Lanxon accepted the gift and offered an explanation to the crowd of what they do.
The Association is a nationwide non-profit made up of combat veterans from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and the spouses of veterans who share the love of riding motorcycles.
Their mission, as stated on their website, “is to support and protect those who have defended our country and our freedoms. Our focus is to provide assistance and help to individual veterans, veteran care facilities, other veteran organizations and registered charities. We sponsor and participate in many veteran-related motorcycle (and other) charity events each year, and as a non-profit organization, donate to various veteran causes.”
Local chapter 39-4 serves Clinton, Jackson and Muscatine counties and the Quad-Cities, and just over the past five years, Lanxon said, has built over 95 wheelchair ramps and completed four different roofing projects among others.
The CVMA has worked on several projects since 2019 in partnership with Team Depot, a separate foundation of The Home Depot. The group of volunteers take on projects determined through a grant process to benefit not only veterans but the community as a whole using The Home Depot materials.
“I think the beauty of what they do is, and I think what we help augment is, veterans by nature are resistant to ask for help,” Home Depot Operations Assistant Store Manager and Team Depot member John Hansen says. “We do like to partner because – there are two things that come to mind with that group – they’re quick and very responsive to the needs of the veteran and they have skill sets of their team members that don’t always match with what our volunteers have, so it’s been a wonderful partnership.”
For more information on the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, visit CombatVets.us.
