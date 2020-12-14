CLINTON— A Clinton woman was granted a suspended sentence on a felony drug charge.
Veronica M. White, 29, 3211 Cleveland St., was sentenced Thursday on one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, namely methamphetamine, a Class C felony. White pleaded guilty to the charge in October.
District Court Judge Mark Lawson ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period of 10 years be suspended. A $1,000 fine was imposed. She was placed on probation for three years to the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services unless sooner released by the court.
According to the affidavit, at 7:04 p.m. Jan. 26, an officer was dispatched to a report of shoplifting at Wal-Mart. The caller said the suspect was a woman pushing a cart with a small dog inside. The woman was walking toward Kohl’s at the time of the report. An officer saw White, who matched the description. The officer took White in his squad vehicle and transported her to the Clinton Police Department.
While at the Clinton Police Department, the officer searched White’s purse. The officer found a kit. The officer saw three syringes filled with suspected liquid methamphetamine and three empty syringes in the kit. There was a white plastic container that contained about six grams of suspected methamphetamine inside the container, the affidavit says.
