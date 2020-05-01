CLINTON — A Clinton woman facing a felony drug charge is requesting suppression of evidence.
The motion says the issue before the court is whether Veronica M. White, 28, 3211 Cleveland St., was subject to an illegal search under the Fourth Amendment of the United States Constitution and Article 1, Section Eight of the Iowa Constitution. Defense attorney Melanie Thwing on April 1 filed the motion to suppress on White’s behalf.
The motion says that on Jan. 26, an officer was called to the Clinton Walmart for a report of a shoplifter. The officer encountered White and confronted her about leaving without paying. She was briefly detained in the back of his squad car but was told she was not under arrest, the motion says. She was not patted down prior to being placed in the squad vehicle. The motion states prior to walking back to Walmart to determine if anything had not been paid for, the officer told White the worst thing that could happen is she would be issued a citation and could go if the amount taken was under $300. The officer decided to transport White to the police station for fingerprinting and issuing a citation, the motion says.
The motion continues the officer said he was going to keep White’s purse in the front seat since he did not know what was in the purse. He told her she would have access to all of her belongings at the station. The motion says White was originally placed in the squad vehicle without handcuffs but was told she would be cuffed when they left for the station. A second officer on scene told the officer he should search White’s purse.
The motion alleges White was subject to an illegal search. The motion says officer safety is not an issue, adding officers made no attempt to pat down White prior to her walking back to Walmart or in the loss prevention offices.
A hearing on the motion to suppress is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 8.
White is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, namely methamphetamine, in excess of five grams, a Class B felony. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. June 11.
The affidavit alleges that at 7:04 p.m. Jan. 26, an officer was dispatched to a report of shoplifting at Walmart. The suspect was reported to be a white woman pushing a cart with a small dog inside. An officer upon arrival at Kohl’s saw a white woman pushing a Walmart shopping cart with a small dog in the cart. The woman was identified as White. She said she was stopped by Walmart associates. White said she gave them a few clothing items she had in her possession. She said she must have forgotten to scan the items.
The officer told White to walk back to Walmart with her cart and dog, which White initially refused to do. White was placed in handcuffs and placed in the back of the squad car. White was told she was not under arrest but was being detained until the officer could complete the investigation. White later pushed the cart back to Walmart. A Walmart associate said they observed White conceal items and pass the last point of sale without attempting to pay for the items, court records state. The associate said White stole $57.51 worth of merchandise. The officer transported White to the police department.
The affidavit states that while at the police department, the officer did a search of White’s purse. The officer found more stolen merchandise in the purse, court records state. The officer also found a kit with three syringes filled with suspected liquid methamphetamine and three empty syringes. The officer found approximately 6 grams of suspected methamphetamine inside a container. One large shard in the container weighed over 5 grams, court records state.
White was transported to the Clinton County Jail. White was searched at the jail, where a correctional officer found a bag containing about one gram of a crystalline substance suspected of being methamphetamine, according to court documents.
The officer returned to Walmart to give the store the items recovered from White’s purse. It was discovered White concealed $51.71 worth of items in the purse, court records state. The total amount stolen by White was $109.22, the affidavit states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.