MORRISON, Ill. - The Whiteside County Board has announced a new grant program, the ARPA State and Local Fiscal Recovery Grant, available to businesses, nonprofits and individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The county received funds from the America Rescue Plan Act and wants to get some of these funds out to the people, businesses and organizations negatively impacted by the pandemic to assist in their recovery," Whiteside County Administrator Joel Horn said.
He said $2 million has been allocated to the county’s program. Applications and guidelines/requirements are available at https://www.whiteside.org/whiteside-county-news.html.
Applicants will need to describe the impact the pandemic had on their operations and how they plan to use the funds to recover.
"The county is eager to get these funds out quickly, and we have designed what we feel is a very easy application process," Horn said. "We are looking to make this a very easy and quick process.”
The awards are a grant and will not be needed to be repaid. Grant applications will be reviewed for eligibility and scheduled for consideration by the Whiteside County Board. Applicants will be notified of the date their application is scheduled to go before the board.
The county will schedule a conference to discuss the SLFRF Grant project and reporting requirements in the very near future.
Applications and guidelines are now available at https://www.whiteside.org/whiteside-county-news.html. For questions regarding this program, contact Horn at (815) 772-5100 or WCAdmin@whiteside.org.
