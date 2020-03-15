As Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker took to the podium in Chicago to announce the upcoming closure of all restaurants and bars for dine-in customers Sunday afternoon, local health officials in Whiteside County, Illinois less than 30 minutes later announced there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.
On Sunday, there was a total of 93 cases of the coronavirus across Illinois spanning over 13 counties.
“We are seeing the number of COVID-19 cases increase exponentially and in more locations across Illinois,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said via a press release. "At this point, it is best to assume that the coronavirus is circulating in your community. And, you should take the same precautions when interacting with other people that you would when interacting with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. This may seem like an extreme step, but this is how we reduce the number of new cases and prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed.”
In Whiteside County, the positive case is a resident in their 40s. The individual has had no known exposure through travel or contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Health officials say the disease investigation is ongoing.
At the press conference in Rock Falls, Illinois, officials did not release the gender of the person or the town that the individual lives in. But the person is at home living in isolation and recovering at this time.
