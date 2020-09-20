THOMSON, Ill. — The Whiteside County Health Department said Friday that people who attended a private event at Majestic Pines Event Center in Thomson, in neighboring Carroll County, may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The Health Department could not locate and contact everyone who may have come in contact with an asymptomatic attendee who was considered contagious, the Department said in a press release Friday. The Health Department issued the release to inform people who attended the event Sept. 12 from 5-10:30 p.m. that they may have contracted COVID-19.
People who visited Majestic Pines at other times and those who were not at the private event are not at risk from this exposure, the Health Department said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a close contact as someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from 2 days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, 2 days prior to specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.