STERLING, Ill. — It is becoming the norm: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker standing at the podium with health officials announcing the rising death toll and new COVID-19 cases across the state.
He did it again Friday, announcing 1,209 new cases and 53 additional deaths. Now the state has roughly 8,900 confirmed cases, and the virus has taken 210 lives.
The increasing numbers show the coronavirus is rapidly invading communities across Illinois, including Whiteside County. As of Friday afternoon, the county had 14 positive cases of COVID-19. Of laboratory confirmed cases, two have recovered and one has died with the rest either receiving care or recovering at home.
Cheryl Lee, Public Health Administrator/CEO of the Whiteside County Health Department, says despite an uptick in cases, they are on top of the situation.
“The coordination is there, and where it needs to be,” Cheryl Lee. “We are all working very hard. We have a good handle, I think, on the situation for where we are now and where we are looking to be in the next few weeks.”
Lee says they are aware they are going up the curve right now. In other words, the worst has yet to come in Whiteside County. She says the county is balancing taking care of the very sick, making sure those who have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic stay at home, and ensuring all of the health care workers have enough personal protection equipment. She, alongside Cory Law, says the county and the state of Illinois as a whole are dealing with “widespread” community spread.
“The data that we have so far is this is a new virus and there’s a lot of new information,” Law said. “But it shows that up to 80 percent of cases can be mild. So the laboratory confirms cases that we give you are basically the sickest of the sick.”
Law says they know those are not all the cases in the county. Lee agrees and says there are a very select few who are going to get tested right now. She mentioned that many people are staying home and isolating who are not being tested who very well may have COVID-19.
“Screening may change in the future,” Law said. “I know they are looking at the rapid tests. Those may change those numbers, but there’s not a treatment for this. So, those folks who are really sick, there’s that supportive care. So it is really important to try and stay home and avoid it.”
Lee says she understands if the public is scared because she says these are uncertain times. She mentioned this virus has disrupted life for everyone, so people are anxious. She says it is normal to feel this way given the gravity of this pandemic. But, she adds, if people feel like they are having behavior or mental health issues because of COVID-19 they should seek help. Law says people should try to live a normal life within the new reality that COVID-19 is here and is not going anywhere anytime soon.
“To Cheryl’s point, we should try to maintain as much normalcy as possible, but remembering we do need to continue social distance,” Law said. “We want you to be reaching out to your friends, just in a different way, calling them or video chat, trying to reach out to that support network. “
