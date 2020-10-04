STERLING, Ill. — A bat found inside a residence in Sterling on Thursday tested positive for rabies, Whiteside County health officials announced Friday.
Whiteside County Animal Control sent a bat, found in the 700 block of East Second Street in Sterling, to the Illinois Department of Public Health where it tested positive for rabies.
Cory Law of the Whiteside County Health Department said residents should make sure their dogs and cats are vaccinated against rabies.
Humans are at risk of contracting rabies through bites, scratches or contamination of mucosa (eye, lips, tongue,and mouth) or skin lesions by the infectious saliva, Law said.
People should not touch grounded bats, he said.
When picking up dead or injured bats or animals, people should use shovels or gloves that can be discarded. Do not re-use gloves after handling a bat, Law said, and never use bare hands.
Anyone in Whiteside County who is injured while picking up bats or animals or has an animal injured or killed by a rabid bat should call Whiteside County Animal Control at (815) 625-3507.
More information about rabies can be found at the Illinois Department of Public Health Website, https://www.dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/diseases-a-z-list/rabies.
