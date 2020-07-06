ALBANY, Ill. — Stropes Road, about 1/2 mile west of Meredosia Road, will be closed to all traffic until further notice, the Whiteside County Highway Depart. announced last week.
The closure is located eight miles south of Albany and six miles east of Cordova and will allow for the replacement of the drainage structure for the drainage ditch.
The project will take about two months to complete, the Dept. said.
Although there will be no marked detours, motorists are advised to adjust their travel plans accordingly and to use extreme caution when traveling near the construction area.
For additional information concerning the closure, contact the Whiteside County Highway Department at 815-772-7651.
