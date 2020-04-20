ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Two more Whiteside County residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, and another three cases were confirmed Monday, the Whiteside County Health Department said.
Four residents are in their 30s, 40s, 50s and 90s, and the fifth is a child younger than 10, the Health Department said,
The Health Department is working with the individuals and their healthcare providers to identify, quarantine and monitor who they have been in contact with who may be at risk of illness.
The Health Department said that actual cases of COVID-19 in Whiteside County are likely underreported due to limited testing.
Residents who have symptoms of respiratory illness that cannot be explained by a previously diagnosed condition such as allergies should consider themselves possible COVID-19 cases and should self isolate and contact a healthcare provider for further instructions, the Health Department said.
As of Monday evening, Whiteside County is reporting 43 laboratory confirmed cases. Of laboratory confirmed cases, 12 have recovered and 3 have died, the Health Department said.
Remaining cases are receiving care at a medical facility or at home.
Health officials announced the county’s first confirmed case March 15.
For general questions about COVID-19 call IDPH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931. Additional information is available on the Illinois Coronavirus and CDC COVID-19 websites.
