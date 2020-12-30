Screen Shot 2020-12-28 Know Before You Go

The Know Before You Go campaign in Whiteside County will offer free COVID tests Wednesday and Thursday.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Tuesday's storm impacted the Whiteside County Health Department's testing tent causing officials to temporarily delay testing.

Cory Law, of WCHD, said Wednesday that the Know Before You Go campaign is delayed until the the situation can be corrected.

The Health Department and Whiteside County Community health Clinic intended to provide free testing with no appointment Wednesday and Thursday at 1300 W. Second St. in Rock Falls.

Officials will announce new dates and times as they become available.

