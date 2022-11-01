ROCK FALLS, Ill. — The Whiteside County Environmental Health Office has moved from the Morrison office and has joined the Whiteside County Health Department and Community Health Clinic at 1300 W. Second St., Rock Falls.
All paperwork and services will be provided at the Rock Falls office.
While the location has changed, the phone number remains the same. The Environmental Office in Rock Falls can still be reached by phone at (815) 772-7411.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.