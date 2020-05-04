ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Health officials across the state of Illinois want more people tested for coronavirus so they can determine how many people are infected with COVID-19 and if there is a chance for a potential outbreak.
Since the pandemic started and testing became available, people who were the sickest were the only ones tested. As recently as a week and a half ago, when the Whiteside County Health Department started its drive-through testing site in its parking lot, people were asked to make appointments for testing only if they were ill.
Cheryl Lee, public health administrator and chief executive officer of the Whiteside County Health Department, said more testing kits are available now and anyone who wants to be tested can call for a time to do so.
“Come on over and get swabbed,” Lee said. “They can call us, and we can get them through our drive-through pretty quick.
“So far, we are very pleased with the turnaround time in getting our test results back. We got more testing supplies and more resources, so that’s available to the public.”
WCHD officials said they will test while supplies last. The more people they test, the better able they will be to find exactly where the virus is, so they can contact trace.
The more data they have the better they can understand how the virus is impacting the community and get a handle on the coronavirus, WCHD officials said.
Since the drive-through testing facility opened in the parking lot of the Whiteside County Health Department in Rock Falls, about 100 people have been tested, Lee said, but the volume of people has dwindled over time. The department is looking into why that might have happened.
Lee said it’s important that people take advantage of the opportunity to find out if they have the coronavirus. “So, we are trying to get the word out that we can test people,” Lee said.
“Of course it’s nice out, so the weather may have some impact on it. But we would really like to encourage people, if they are showing any type of symptom, or if they work at a critical infrastructure or around high-risk populations, they can come out and get tested.”
Lee’s colleague, Cory Law, said Monday that the county had a total of 95 cases. As more people are tested, those numbers will continue to rise.
The health department noticed an uptick in cases and attribute those to places where people are together in close proximity, Law said.
“We’ve seen a spike and it is from these congregate settings,” Law said. “Whether it’s work or living, like a long-term care facility, things like that, is where we really have seen an uptick in cases in Whiteside County.”
Not too far from the county-line is the Tyson food processing plant in Joslin, Illinois, where there’s been an ongoing outbreak.
Health officials in Whiteside County say they are aware of what is going on at the plant and are in communication with neighboring counties’ health departments so they can keep tabs on this virus throughout the region.
