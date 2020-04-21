ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Coronavirus cases across Illinois continue to rise. On Tuesday, the state announced 1,551 new cases and 119 additional deaths.
The Land of Lincoln is reporting over 33,000 cases and 1,468 deaths. Whiteside County saw an additional three new cases, bringing its total to 46.
With a little more than a week until Gov. JB Pritzker’s “stay at home” order expires, Whiteside County health officials are doing what they can to ensure they are ready for the unknown.
Health officials in that county believe the actual number of cases is higher than what is reported due to lack of widespread testing. Additionally, the county prioritized testing for those who are severely ill.
But starting Friday, drive-up testing will be available at the Rock Falls location for symptomatic patients.
“As a clinic, we are going to start testing via appointment for people who are suffering symptoms of COVID,” Kimberly Good, chief operations officer, told the Clinton Herald. “We received a small shipment of supplies..., and we will begin drive-up testing, and we will continue to do that as long as we are supplied with those test kits.”
Good says people must call ahead of time, as the testing will be appointment only. Additionally, they are welcoming new patients, as well as established ones.
With the decision of whether Pritzker will extend or allow his stay at home order to expire, Cheryl Lee of WCHD says that from the data she is seeing, the decision must be coordinated and plans must be put in place for local health departments to be able to prepare for a potential second wave.
“I think we really have to look at a trend, and seeing this go down consistently for a while,” Lee said. “We have to look at where we are with our resources, our PPE, as we remove that stay at home, and we see an increase, do we have a plan in place? Are we going to be able to handle the number of people that may be getting sick from this?”
Lee says there are a lot of factors that go into planning. Additionally, she mentioned that she believes it is better to stay home and make sure the state is over the virus before opening up too soon and seeing all the work backfire.
In regard to his stay at home order, the governor spoke to the media on Tuesday at great lengths about what the future may hold. Right now, Pritzker has yet to say what he will do about his order, but he did mention the order should not be lifted until after 14 days after the peak.
“I don’t think there’s gonna be some mass opening of, you know, lots and lots and lots of businesses on May 1,” Pritzker said. “We’re working hard to try to make changes to the stay at home order. (We’re) tweaking at the edges and trying to make it easier on people.”
