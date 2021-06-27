MORRISON, Ill. — Online entries are now being accepted for the 150th Annual Whiteside County Fair, which begins Aug. 17 and runs through Aug. 21.
The Whiteside County Fair no longer publishes Premium Books, officials said Sunday, but the pages are available online at www.whitesidecountyfair.org Click the Entries/Premiums tab at the top right corner of the website page for information.
More than $119,000 in premiums are offered in prize money to the winners in over 1,500 different classes, fair officials said.
The Whiteside County Fair accepts Visa and MasterCard for entries and ticket purchases. Make entries online by following the premiums link and use Visa or MasterCard for payment.
Fair participants may also print the Entry Blank form and fill it out. Entries must be delivered to the Secretary’s Office the week prior to the fair in person or mailed to P.O. Box 88 Morrison, Illinois.
For more information about the fair, visit www.whitesidecountyfair.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.