MORRISON, Ill. — The Whiteside County Fair begins its 150th year Tuesday, Aug. 17 in Morrison.
Events fill five days at the fairgrounds, 201 W. Winfield, in Morrison. Cake and pie walks are scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Aug. 18-20. Chicken Poo Bingo takes place Tuesday through Friday at 3 p.m.
Granpa Cratchet's Stage Show and an all-star animal revue with pig races are scheduled daily.
Visitors may sign up at the Blue Building each day to win a bicycle. Drawings are Tuesday through Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Livestock will be judged Tuesday through Friday. Check whitesidecountyfair.org for exact times.
Bingo takes place every night from 6-9 p.m. Carnival Ride Wristband Days are Tuesday through Friday from 1-5 p.m. $25 a day. The mega band is available for all hours the carnival is open at $50 pre-purchase and $60 during fair week.
