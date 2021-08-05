MORRISON, Ill. — Since 1989, the Whiteside County Fair Board has sought to honor those who have made an extra effort to support and make the annual fair as much fun as possible for those who participate and attend the many shows and events.
The Whiteside County Fair Board has announced that William McKinney Fickling, better known in Whiteside County as “Corndog Billy”, is the 2021 Friend of the Fair.
Billy and his family hail from Hughes Springs, Texas, which he says is the corndog capital of the world. He has been attending the Whiteside County Fair, which he describes as “wonderful,” for 30-plus years.
His love for the Whiteside County Fair stems from “all of the nice people here,” and he says the fairgrounds are “one of the prettiest fairgrounds” he gets to work on. He also shared that when he gets to Morrison, he and his family feel like they are at home.
More information about the fair, which will run from Aug. 17-21, can be found at www.whitesidecountyfair.org
