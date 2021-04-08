MORRISON, Ill. — The Whiteside County Fair Board has announced it is preparing for the 150th annual Whiteside County Fair.
The fair opens Tuesday, Aug. 17, and will run through Saturday, Aug. 21. The 150th annual fair, held at the fairgrounds in Morrison, will include a carnival, food, games, livestock, harness racing, a large variety of exhibits, and a lineup of evening entertainment that is sure to please.
The board canceled the fair last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. The board will continue to monitor the status of COVID-19 in the coming months and will adhere to state guidelines and regulations to assist in maintaining the safety for all who attend.
For more information, go to the Whiteside County Fair Facebook page or its website: www.whitesidecountyfair.org for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.