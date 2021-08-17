MORRISON, Ill. — Swine and large fowl were judged during the opening day of the Whiteside County Fair in Morrison on Tuesday.
Exhibitors moved their entries to fair buildings Monday, but a full day of fair activity didn’t begin until Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. with a Western horse show.
Floriculture and junior swine were judged Tuesday, and the carnival and kids tractor pedal pull entertained families.
In the poultry tent, Katie Selburg, of Lyndon, Illinois, held up her son George so he could get a good look at the chickens. “Us have chickens,” said the little boy. He’s named them Tiny, Best Friend, Mac and Cheese, and the dancing chickens, his mother said.
They have two dancing chickens, said George.
Willard and Anna Kennedy sat at a table in the shade enjoying ice pops. They were waiting for the carnival to open, said their father, Corey Kennedy.
Isaiah Stephenson looked over the sheep and donkeys at All Star Barnyard Revue with his family. They visited the fair from across the river in DeWitt, Iowa.
The fair continues Wednesday with exhibition barrels at 8 a.m., Western Horse speed events and dairy judging at 9 a.m. Home Free will perform at 7 pm.
Thursday’s activities include heavy horse halter judging and the beef cattle junior show at 9 a.m., a heavy horse hitch at 1 p.m. and US FMX freestyle motocross at 7 p.m.
On Friday, sheep, beef and heavy horse hitch will be judged at 9 a.m., a unicorn hitch is scheduled for 1 p.m., an antique tractor parade at 5:30 p.m. and a tractor and truck pull at 6:30.
The fair closes Saturday with a kids tractor pedal pull at 11 a.m., harness racing at noon, and a demolition derby at 6:30 p.m.
Carnival rides, bike giveaways, Grandpa Cratchet’s Stage Show, bingo and pig races take place daily.
For more information, visit www.whitesidecountyfair.org.
