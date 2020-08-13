CLINTON — Whiteside County officials are working with county residents as they adjust to damage from Monday’s storm.
Cory Law of the Whiteside County Health Department said their priorities are life safety. They have focused during the disaster on ensuring long term care facilities and hospitals were safe for residents and staff, Law said. They implement a case-by-case and jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction evaluation for individuals and other assistance required, Law added.
“Residents can contact us directly but we typically work with municipalities and jurisdictions,” Law said. “If a municipality or jurisdiction has unmet needs that exceed their current resources, they reach out to the Whiteside County ESDA office and we work with them to find solutions. If an emergent need is identified without request, we will work with partners to try to meet it.”
Law said they are continuing to monitor and respond to situations of unmet needs in the county. Law suggested individuals check with homeowner and renter insurance policies to find out if assistance is available through their insurance. Illinois SNAP recipients can visit their local office to complete a form to have additional benefits added to their Link card up to the total monthly benefit, Law stated.
Law added food safety is crucial during any disaster. Individuals should throw out perishable food in the refrigerator after four hours without power or a cold source, like dry ice, Law said. He added temperatures of food kept in coolers or refrigerator with an added cold source should be checked and food above 40 degrees should be thrown out. He added frozen food that still contains ice crystals or is at 40 degrees Fahrenheit of below can be safely refrozen or cooked.
