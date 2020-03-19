MORRISON, Ill. — Whiteside County Health Department joined other regional health departments Thursday in recommending the cancellation or postponement of events with 25 or more people to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The move is especially important for those at high risk for complications such as older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes.
Since the arrival of COVID-19 in Whiteside County and surrounding areas, public and commercial labs have been overwhelmed with specimens, the health department said. As there is no treatment for COVID-19, IDPH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are advising testing only in specific cases.
To protect others from exposure and relieve the burden on the medical system, assume any respiratory symptoms are COVID-19 and stay home if the illness is mild.
Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms — fever, cough or shortness of breath —should stay home for seven days after symptoms appear or three days after fever ends without the use of medication, whichever is longer, the health department said.
Eighty percent of COVID-19 cases are mild and can be treated at home with rest and plenty of fluids. Residents who have further questions should call their healthcare providers or, in the absence of of a healthcare provider, the Whiteside County Community Health Clinic, 815-626-2230.
If symptoms worsen, the patient is at high risk for complications or has difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, or bluish lips or face, call a healthcare provider, the emergency department or 911. and tell emergency personnel the symptoms so they can take necessary precautions.
Individuals over 60 or those with underlying health conditions should self-isolate to reduce their risk of contracting COVID-19.
