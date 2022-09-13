MORRISON, Ill. — The Whiteside County Health Department has started offering updated Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 Bivalent booster doses.
Bivalent boosters replace all previously approved boosters and are the only currently approved boosters for individuals 12 and older and may only be administered after completion of a primary COVID-19 vaccine series.
The Pfizer bivalent booster has been approved for individuals age 12 and older and can be administered 2 months after the completion of the primary series or last booster dose. The Moderna bivalent booster has been approved for individuals age 18 and older and can be administered 2 months after the completion of the primary series or last booster dose.
Bivalent Boosters have been formulated to provide better protection against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variants.
To find providers offering Bivalent Booster Doses and schedule an appointment, individuals may visit vaccines.gov or call the National COVID-19 vaccination assistance hotline at 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 888-720-7489). Additionally, individuals can schedule directly with the Whiteside County Health Department, Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., online at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/530a9d8f-5238-4561-bc90-7857ddbee861/
For more information on CDC’s recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/stay-up-to-date.html
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.