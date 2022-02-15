Whiteside County highway weight limits go into effect next week
MORRISON, Ill. – The Whiteside County Highway Department has announced the posting of spring weight limits for county highways.
These postings will go into effect Tuesday, Feb. 22 and will remain in effect until further notice. Township roads may vary so it is suggested that each township be contacted regarding their postings.
For more information on the postings, contact the County Highway Department at (815) 772-7651.
