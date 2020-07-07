STERLING, Ill. — The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Dept. identified Sunday’s shooting victim as Jason Chapman, 43.

Deputies found Chapman dead of a gunshot wound on the front lawn of his rural Como home about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Details have not been released pending investigation.

Anyone who may have heard or seen anything in the area between 7 p.m. July 4 and 12:30 a.m. July 5 should contact the sheriff’s office at 815-772-4044 or Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-7867.

Whiteside County was assisted by the Illinois State Police Crime Investigation, Illinois State Police Investigation Division and Whiteside County Coroner’s Office.

