FULTON, Ill. — Voters in Whiteside County voted for Republicans more often than they voted for Democrats during Tuesday’s general election.
Voter turnout in Whiteside County hit 71.6% as voters gave President Donald Trump 14,472 votes, or 53.10%, and Joe Biden 12,195 or 44.75%.
Mark Curran Jr. was Whiteside County’s choice for U.S. Senator, receiving 13,458 votes to Dick Durbin’s 12,444,
In the 17th Congressional District 17 race, Republican Esther Joy King earned 13,698 votes to Democrat Cheri Bustos’s 13,330.
In the race for State Representative for the 71st District, Republican Tony McCombie received 62.33% of Whiteside County votes (16,139) while her opponent, Democrat Joan Padilla, earned 37.67%, or 9.752 votes.
Three Whiteside County precincts are represented by the 89th State Representative District. Voters there gave Republican Andrew Chesney the nod with 860 votes (75.64%) over Independent John Cook, who received 277 votes (24.36%).
Whiteside County voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would allow the state to create a progressive income tax. No votes accounted for 64.49% (16,672), and yes votes only 35.51% (9,181).
Republican Penny VanKempen received 16,402 (62.14%) votes for County Treasurer, defeating Kristin Nicole Walrath, who received 9,994 (37.86%).
A proposition to increase local sales tax was defeated 19,754 to 7,071.
Races for County Circuit Clerk, County Recorder, County Coroner and County State’s Attorney were uncontested.
