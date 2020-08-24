MORRISON, Ill. — A 19-year-old ran a stop sign and drove his car into the side yard of a house in Rock Falls, Illinois last week, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Another 19-year-old snapped a utility pole in an unrelated accident on Blue Goose Road.
Shortly after 9 p.m. Friday, Henri Bauby of Dixon, Illinois was southbound in a Ford Focus at French and Walnut streets in rural Rock Falls when he failed to stop at a stop sign, struck a ditch and came to rest in the side yard of a house, the sheriff’s report said.
Bauby and two passengers, Brody Ivey and Colin Roberts, both 19 from Rock Falls, were attended by emergency medical services and released.
Deputies cited Bauby for disobeying a stop sign.
At 9:10 p.m. Friday, deputies investigated a crash on Blue Goose Road south of Clark Road that resulted in a power outage for nearby residents. Logan Rayhorn, 19, of Polo, Illinois hit a utility pole, breaking it in half and separating power lines from the pole.
Rayhorn was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. No injuries were reported.
