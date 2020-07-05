STERLING, Ill. — Whiteside County Deputies found a man dead of a gunshot wound on the front lawn of his rural Sterling home Sunday morning.
At about 12:30 a.m., Whiteside County Deputies arrived at a residence in the 24000 block of Front Street in Como and found a man in his 40s dead in the front yard.
A preliminary investigations found that the man died of a gunshot wound.
Whiteside County is asking the public for assistance in the investigation. Anyone who many have heard or seen anything in the are between 7 p.m. July 4 and 12:30 a.m. July 5 should contact the sheriff's office at 815-772-4044 or Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-7867.
Whiteside County was assisted by the Illinois State Police Crime Investigation, Illinois State Police Investigation Division and Whiteside County Coroner's Office.
The sheriff's department has not released the name of the victim or crime details at this time.
