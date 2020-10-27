MORRISON, Ill. — A lockback at Whiteside County Jail Saturday resulted from the positive COVID test of a female inmate, not from raw sewage in a cell block, Sheriff John Booker said Sunday.
An inmate’s family worried Sunday about the report of feces and urine flooding a cell block Saturday. The woman asked not to be identified.
“There was a clog from inmates that plugged up the sewer system,” Booker said, but no sewage flooded the cell block.
“Inmates were flushing commissary down the toilets,” Booker said. A toilet in one cellblock backed up and flooded the area, he said. Jail personnel called a local company for maintenance.
“The problem was taken care of and addressed,” Booker said.
After the toilet problem was fixed, inmates were placed on lockdown for safety due to COVID concerns, Booker said.
A female inmate was preparing for substance abuse treatment and took the standard COVID test, Booker said. She tested positive, and the jail had to follow safety protocol.
“Because we have to do a lot of moving around of inmates, we locked everybody out temporarily,” Booker said. “The lockback had nothing to do with the sewer issues.”
By Sunday afternoon, inmates were able to be out of their cells again, Booker said. He didn’t know how long that would last, though. “The COVID stuff’s so terrible in our area right now,” he said.
And the prison population is high due to a high rate of methamphetamine use, Booker said.
“Every prisoner that comes in, we quarantine them to try to keep it out of our jail,” Booker said. The inmate who tested positive was out of quarantine at the time of her positive test, he said.
“We did everything to ensure the safety of them and at no time were any of them at risk,” Booker said.
