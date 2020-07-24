MORRISON, Ill. — An inmate at Whiteside County jail tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said this week.
The inmate has been in the care and custody of Whiteside County Jail since March 12, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said Friday. This inmate was tested as part of protocol before being accepted at another facility.
The inmate, who showed no symptoms, tested positive at the Whiteside County Health Department and has been placed in medical isolation for the required 14-day quarantine, Booker said.
The entire cell block in which the inmate was housed is under 14-day quarantine, said Booker. By Monday, the entire staff of Correctional Deputies will have been tested.
The only inmates who have exposure with the positive COVID-19 inmates are the inmates in the same cell block, Booker said.
