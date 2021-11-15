FULTON, Ill. — The Whiteside County Health Department will conduct a pediatric vaccination clinic in Fulton Friday by appointment only.
The vaccines are for children ages 5-11, the Health Department said. Appointments are available at CGH Fulton Medical Center, 1130 17th St Suite B, Fulton, from noon to 5 p.m.
This clinic is designed to help meet the demand for pediatric vaccination on the western side of Whiteside as providers remain temporarily limited, the Health Department said. Children will still require two of the lower, age appropriate doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, at least 21 days apart, to be considered fully vaccinated.
Appointments will be available for children who live or attend school in Whiteside County. Registration will open Wednesday for all children, w November 17th regardless of whether or not they live or attend school in Whiteside County.
Appointments can be scheduled online at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/b680708b-224d-4a70-b6e0-8359fef8f0d8/. The link can be found on the Whiteside County Health Department's social media pages.
A guardian must be present to authorize vaccine administration, the Health Department said.
