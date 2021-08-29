ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Whiteside County Health Department will provide COVID vaccines without appointments at several locations this week.
On Monday, the WCHD mobile unit will give the Pfizer vaccine at All Seasons Motel, 1904 First Ave. in Rockfalls, Illinois, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Vaccines are available for anyone age 12 and up. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent.
On Thursday, the mobile unite will be at Prophetstown High School, 38 Ferry St., from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
From 1-3 p.m. Thursday, the health dept. will be at Erie High School, 435 Sixth Ave.
Vaccines will be given while supplies last, the health dept. said.
