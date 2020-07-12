STERLING, Ill. — The door handles have been removed from what once was the Applebee’s on Lincoln Way in Sterling. The chain restaurant now joins the list of the coronavirus pandemic casualties in the city.
Rue21, the clothing stores at Northland Mall, has closed its doors for good.
With Illinois in Phase 4 of its reopening plan and more businesses starting to open their doors, Sterling Mayor Skip Lee said that, despite some businesses closing permanently, he is optimistic about the city's financial outlook.
"We're actually hanging in there," Lee said last week. "We had anticipated dire consequences with the COVID. We had built a budget based on a normal year and then the bottom fell out."
Lee said the city took a wait-and-see approach versus making drastic cuts. But the city will make cuts if they are needed.
Despite the pandemic, tax revenues in May were good, up about 8%, but lagged some for June, Lee said. He expects things to get better in the next few months.
"As I said, we are hanging in there. It's not going to be the good year that I think we would've had," Lee said. "We now have restaurants reopening. Also, I was very proud of the residents for how they supported businesses that had to shut down."
With some businesses closing for good, the city will see the other side of this storm, Lee said. Recently the Northland Mall was auctioned and purchased by new owners. Lee said the city is in constant communication, thinking of ways to restore the mall and make it prosperous again.
Things are not so dark and gloomy in Sterling, Lee said.
"In every grey cloud that produces rain, you also get flowers that comes from that rain," Lee said. "What I'm seeing is innovation. I'm seeing resilience. I'm seeing people that are looking at the good news and enjoyed spending more family time that they had.
"So, I think the summer is going to be a good one. When the fall comes, we will see where we are," said Lee.
The City of Fulton is preparing the worst but hoping for the best. The city's revenue was hit hard when video gaming went down for almost three months, said Fulton City Administrator Randy Boonstra.
"The revenue was zero," Boonstra said. "Ever since the shutdown, we had zero revenue on video gaming."
Gaming started back up in Fulton last week, Boonstra said. He's looking ahead to the rest of the summer and early fall. The budget for the city will be tested.
"Things are going to be tight," Boonstra said. "We're going to have a significant, probably up to 10% drop-off in income from state's proceeds. So, we are going to have to adjust to that."
