Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. High 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.