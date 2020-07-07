ROCK FALLS, Ill. — The Whiteside County Community Health Clinic at 1300 W. Second St., is prioritizing drive-thru appointments for symptomatic individuals, those with known exposure, critical infrastructure workers and individuals most at risk for severe illness.
Prioritizing these groups will help ensure that Illinois Department of Health laboratories have a quick turnaround time for rapid identification of new cases among those most at risk, allowing the Whiteside County Health Department and partners to quickly respond and limit spread, officials said.
The Clinic will continue to partner with a private laboratory to offer testing through in-person appointments. The Clinic expects private laboratories’ test results to be available quickly but cannot guarantee a rapid turnaround time.
Because of this, in-person testing will be geared toward asymptomatic individuals who want to be tested before an elective procedure, before or after travel, or after an event where no known exposure occurred, as well as individuals who are simply curious about their status.
Limiting the spread of COVID-19 through rapid identification and response to COVID-19 cases is necessary to continue relaxing guidelines and prevent the need to revert to a previous phase of the Restore Illinois Plan, the Whiteside County Community Health Clinic said.
If individuals wish to explore other options, testing is also available through the following mobile and community-based testing sites.
Mobile testing sites are temporary sites that are set up in locations experiencing outbreaks or temporarily require additional testing capacity. Both mobile and community sites operate daily, weather permitting, and offer drive-thru testing to everyone without the need for appointments.
To find a mobile or community-based testing site, visit: https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-sites
COVID-19 testing sites can also be found at https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/testing-sites by searching zip codes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.