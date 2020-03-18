(Editor's note: Revised to include struggle to find election judges.)
MORRISON, Ill. — Officials in Whiteside County scrambled to find election judges during Illinois primary elections Tuesday after workers canceled due to the coronavirus scare.
"We had 39 people call up on Monday, and we were already short-handed," said County Clerk Dana Nelson Wednesday.
The County tries to have five workers at each precinct to check voting applications, hand out ballots and make sure the ballots are cast. On Tuesday, the county had three or four in many precincts, Nelson said. Some residents spend the winter in warmer regions and aren't available to work the polls during primary elections.
Many Illinois voters panicked about germs despite all polling places in Whiteside County having disinfecting wipes, Nelson said Tuesday night as she waited at the courthouse for polls to close.
Voters cannot use hand sanitizer before taking a ballot because it can make the ballot damp and affect the optical scan machine, but the county would have liked to have had hand sanitizer available to voters after they turned in their ballots, Nelson said.
"We had wipes. That's all we could find," Nelson said Wednesday. "No one had time for this. We spent most of our time trying to find election judges."
Defying the coronavirus scare, 19.52% of Whiteside County's 37,330 registered voters gave Joe Biden and Donald Trump primary election wins.
Biden finished the evening with 2,997 votes, or 64.87%, and Bernie Sanders garnered 1,428, 30.91%.
Statewide, Biden earned 93 delegates with 59% of the vote and 99% of precincts reporting. Sanders earned 59 delegates with 36% of the vote.
In the Republican Primary, Donald Trump received 2,434 votes in Whiteside County, or 95.53%, and his challenger, Roque de la Fuente received 114, 4.47%.
Across the state, Trump received 96% of the vote earning all 67 delegates. De la Fuente got 20,956 votes, or 4% of more than 530,000 cast.
Four years ago voter turnout for the primary election in Whiteside County was about 35%, Nelson said, but four years before that it was only about 18%.
"I thought [turnout] was pretty good, all things considered," Nelson said.
Whiteside County voters cast 100% of their Democratic ballots for United States Senator for incumbent Richard Durbin, who faced no challenger in the primary.
Whiteside County residents voting the Republican ballot mostly supported Mark Curran Jr. and Peggy Hubbard as Durbin's challenger. Curran received 758 of the 2,291 votes cast (33.09%), and Hubbard received 735 (32.08%).
Robert Marshall received 360 votes (15.71%), Tom Tarter, 311 (13.57%) and Casey Chlebek 127 (5.54%).
Statewide, the vote wasn't close. Curran received 41% of the vote; Hubbard got only 23%. Marshall and Tarter were at 15%, and Chlebek was at 6%.
In the race for the 17th Congressional District, incumbent Cheri Bustos received all 4,355 votes cast on the Democratic ballot. On the Republican side, Esther King received 70.69% (1,729) and William Fawell, 29.31% (717).
In state totals, King had 65% and Fawell 35%.
State Representative Tony McCombie had no challengers in the primary election, nor did her Democratic challenger Joan Padilla.
