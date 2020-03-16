STERLING, Ill. — The parking lot in front of the Buffalo Wild Wings in Sterling was empty Monday afternoon. It was a scene displayed many times over throughout the city.
Name the business – it, too, did not have any customers eating inside: Starbucks, Applebee’s, and even Culver's in Rock Falls, Illinois. What are normally busy spots with customers dining in on their lunch breaks were without people.
This comes after Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Sunday ordered all restaurants and bars to close their dine-in options to the public to try and mitigate the rising cases of COVID-19 across the state. Whiteside County is now one of the 15 counties in Illinois to have a positive case of Coronavirus.
Across the street from the empty businesses is a Walmart Supercenter, where the parking lot was full of cars as customers came out with shopping carts stacked high with canned goods and cleaning supplies. One shopper says he is hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.
"It's kind of crazy," Edward Reilly, of Tampico, Illinois said. "Everybody is just panicking. You can't buy toilet paper and paper towels and stuff like that. But I guess it is what it is. I guess."
Inside the Sterling Walmart, the shelves are empty where non-perishable foods would normally sit. Additionally, toiletries and cleaning products were also hard to find. Reilly says he wanted to grab a few items to make sure he had what he needed, but he is not overly concerned about Coronavirus, despite a confirmed case being in the county.
"It's going to go all over anyway," Reilly said. "All they're doing is slowing it down, but eventually it's going to spread. It's probably going to be like most other viruses. Some people will pass away and most people are going to get over it."
Reilly admits he is near the age where he could be at higher risk. Yet, he says, he is just taking the necessary precautions to ensure he and the people around him are safe.
With Whiteside County having its first confirmed case, the mayor of Sterling wants to ensure his residents they will get through this together. Mayor Skip Lee says he was not shocked when health officials confirmed a positive COVID-19 case in the county because of how fast it's spreading and how close the county is to one of the largest cities in the nation, Chicago.
"I was not surprised it's here in Whiteside County," Lee said. "My guess is there are more cases people don't know about because 80 percent of the people who get it have symptoms of a cold."
Lee says now that the virus is in the county, he wants people to not panic and to use good judgment. He says though this may be uncharted territory as it relates to dealing with an unpredictable virus, people can help slow it down by listening to the orders of the governor.
"Panicking doesn't help anybody," Lee said. "I would urge people not to panic buy. We all just need to take a deep breath. So we can get through this."
Lee says he is concerned about small businesses in his town during the restaurant dine-in shutdown. But he says with the help of the state and federal government, he wants to assure businesses he will do whatever he can to help them during this time.
As of Monday evening, Illinois now has an additional 12 cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 105 cases spanning over 15 counties in the state. With the increase of cases, health officials are pleading that people not overburden hospitals if they are not at high risk.
“We know there is a lot of concern as the number of cases and locations increase,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said via press release. “However, not everyone who has respiratory symptoms like cough and shortness of breath needs to be tested. Similarly, not everyone who is infected with Novel Coronavirus needs medical treatment. We want to make sure those at higher risk of severe illness are prioritized for testing and that they can receive the medical care they need. We ask those who have mild symptoms to stay home so the health care system is not overwhelmed.”
