MORRISON, Ill. — Whiteside County Sheriff John F. Booker has been appointed to a Supreme Court task force, the sheriff’s office announced Thursday.
On November 2017, the Illinois Supreme Court created the Commission on Pretrial Practices. The Commission’s charge was to provide guidance and recommendations regarding comprehensive pretrial reform in the Illinois criminal justice system, the Department said.
The full report can be found at https://courts.illinois.gov/Probation/FinalReport.pdf.
Booker was appointed to the Supreme Court Commission on Pretrial Practices Final Report Implementation Task Force. Booker believes reformed practices can help minimize the congestion and costs placed on Whiteside County Jail and taxpayers, the Department said.
A reformed pretrial process may also give peace of mind for families involved or associated with court proceedings as a final resolution for their loved ones, in a faster manner.
