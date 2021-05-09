MORRISON, Ill. — Whiteside County will update its Hazard Mitigation Plan during the next year, Sheriff John Booker announced last week.
Hazard Mitigation aims to reduce the damages caused by natural disasters such as floods, tornadoes, snow storms, thunderstorms and ice, said Booker. The process to update the plan will be funded through a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, he said.
The Mitigation Plan is different from the emergency response plan in that it focuses on ways to reduce and prevent damages before they occur," Booker said.
The Whiteside County Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee will meet Thursday, May 27 at 2 p.m. via teleconference. To participate, contact the Zachary Krug, American Environmental Corp. at 217-585-9517, ext. 8 or zkrug@aescpfld.com.
The Planning Committee includes county, municipal, school and fire protection district representatives as well as technical partners and other stakeholders, said Booker. Residents will be able to attend and ask questions during work sessions, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.