MORRISON, Ill. — Whiteside County urges those residents who have not responded to the 2020 Census to do so before September 30 so census officials will have an accurate count of is residents.
Residents of the United Sates are required by law to respond to the census just as the U.S. Census Bureau is bound by law to keep personal information confidential, Whiteside County officials said in press release Saturday.
The 2020 Census data is used for statistics only. The information collected will determine representation in Congress, how much federal funding is allocated for hospitals, roads, school lunch programs and other critical programs and services.
Residents can respond online at www.2020census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020 for English or 844-468-2020 for Spanish or 844-467-2020 for TDD or by mail.
