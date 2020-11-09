ROCK FALLS, Illinois — Not everyone is doing everything possible to protect the community, first responders, healthcare systems, employers and schools, the Whiteside County Health Department said Saturday.
A press release from the health department said people at Hero's Bar & Grill in Morrison, Illinois after 10 p.m. Oct. 31 may have been exposed to COVID. A symptomatic person, who later tested positive for coronavirus, reported visiting the bar while infectious.
Whiteside County and Region 1 entered Tier 1 Resurgence Mitigations Oct. 3 due to rising positivity rates of coronavirus and an increase in cases and hospitalizations.
Unable to turn the tide, Region 1 and Whiteside County became the first region in Illinois to implement Tier 2 Resurgence Mitigation Oct. 25.
In Saturday's press release, the health department thanked residents who are protecting those around them by masking, social distancing, limiting their contacts, supporting local businesses safely, following Phase 4 Guidelines and Tier 2 Resurgence Mitigations and are honest with the health department after testing positive or being exposed.
"Unfortunately, a number of individuals are not doing what they can to protect our community, first responders, healthcare systems, employers and schools. Instead they have chosen to disregard recommendations around masking, social distancing, staying home when sick, as well as Phase 4 Guidelines and Tier 2 Resurgence Mitigation."
As a result, said the health department, Whiteside County continues to see exposure and cases in schools, workplaces, social gatherings and other locations, straining local businesses, schools, first responders, emergency medical services, long-term care facilities and hospitals as they prepare for influenza season.
Public releases are not usually issued if individuals and businesses have followed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Illinois Department of Health and local health department, the press release said.
Whiteside County is seeing the highest COVID-19 burden this year with no indication of improvement, the health department said. Every interaction carries risk, but if people go places where Phase 4 and Resurgence Mitigation guidelines are not followed, whether to a place of employment, a friend’s house, a bar or restaurant, a wedding, a funeral, or other social event, they put themselves, their families, in-person education, businesses, first responders, emergency medical services, healthcare systems and vulnerable people at greater risk, the health department said.
People can support the community by wearing masks, social distancing, staying home when sick, limiting close contacts, following Tier 2 Resurgence Mitigation and Phase 4 Guidelines, the press release said.
