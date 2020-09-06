MORRISION, Ill. — The Whiteside County Health Department announced Saturday that a person who later tested positive for COVID-19 attended an event at Boulevard Pub and Grill in Sterling.
The only known exposure occurred at the outdoor event August 29 between 7-10:30 p.m., health officials said. People who visited the bar at other times are not at risk due to this exposure.
Boulevard Pub and Grill used outdoor space, encouraged masking and physical distancing and distributed hand sanitizer. These efforts cannot catch every case, health officials said. People who are symptomatic should stay home and should wear masks and physically distance when they have to be out.
COVID-19 will continue to be a concern for the foreseeable future, health officials said, so every individual is responsible for protecting local businesses by following the instructions of Illinois Executive Orders and Restore Illinois Guidelines.
Every interaction carries some level of risk, the Whiteside County Health Department said in a press release. This risk is increased anytime individuals attend events with symptoms of COVID-19, don't physically distance from others, are not masked, are present for an extended duration or spend time around people they do not know or at indoor events.
A workplace, private gathering at someone’s home or a closed event where protective measures are not observed is just as risky, health officials said, but people are able to name their contacts, so the department doesn't issue a press releases in those cases.
The Whiteside County Health Department said the risk to the majority of customers at the Aug. 29 event is minimal. Individuals most at risk are those who chose not to follow safety guidelines the Boulevard Pub and Grill, Illinois Executive Orders and Restore Illinois Guidelines established or were close contacts of the person who tested positive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.