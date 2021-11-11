MORRISON, Ill. — The Whiteside Forum welcomes back professor emeritus Dr. Norm Moline as he presents “Binding our State together: 200 years of Canals, Railroads, Postal Service, Interurbans, and Roads.”
This event is free and open to the public and will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, in the Community Room of the Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St. Morrison.
Dr. Moline is a retired professor of Geography at Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois. After receiving his Ph.D. in geography from the University of Chicago, he taught human geography and environment courses for 45 years. Two of his specializations are the historical geography of the U.S. and geography of East Asia, particularly China.
The Whiteside Forum is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit community group that sponsors presentations and discussions of issues of importance and interest to the public to promote a better understanding of the world.
A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation and masks will be required. For more information about the Whiteside Forum or this event, contact Marc Adami at ardami@mchsi.com or (815) 718-5347.
