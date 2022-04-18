MORRISON, Ill. — The Whiteside Forum will host Professor Larry J. Weber of the University of Iowa at 6:30 p.m. April 28 at Morrison's Odell Public Library.
Weber is a co-founder of the Iowa Flood Center and will speak to attendees about “Water Quality and Quantity Issues in the Midwest.” The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer period. All Forum events are free and open to the public.
Weber is a professor of civil and environmental engineering and holds the Edwin B. Green Chair in Hydraulics.
"With Director Witold Krajewski, I helped create the IFC and continue to be active in its development through work with the Iowa Legislature," Weber said. "I have also been active in IFC programs for statewide floodplain mapping and watershed projects for flood damage reduction, including the $97 million Iowa Watershed Approach.
"As a service to the state of Iowa, I am a member of the Water Resources Coordinating Council and participate on numerous state and federal agency committees related to water resources planning. I frequently present to community groups on water resources-related topics."
Weber is a native Iowan and enjoys fishing, hunting, and woodland restoration and conservation work.
For more information about this program or The Whiteside Forum, contact Marc Adami at (815) 718-5347 or ardami@mchsi.com. Odell library is located at 307 S. Madison St., Morrison.
The Whiteside Forum, established in 1985, is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit community group that sponsors presentations and discussions of issues of importance and interest to the public. Issues chosen for conferences have an international dimension as well as local interest and importance. The organization is supported entirely by individual, special and business contributions.
