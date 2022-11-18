MORRISON, Ill. - The Whiteside Forum will host guest speakers Paula Schares and Paula Purcell who will speak to the topic “The Ukraine: How You Can Help” at 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison.
All Whiteside Forum events are free and open to the public. If you are interested in the Ukraine and its culture or how Ukrainians are coping in and outside their war torn-country and what the U.S. is doing to help, this is an opportunity to hear some personal stories and ask questions.
Paula Schares, of Morrison, will share her experiences with a program called ENGin. ENGin is a nonprofit organization that pairs English speakers with Ukrainians for free online communication practice and cross cultural connections. Volunteers are ages 14 and older and work with students ages 10-35.
Paula Purcell, of DeWitt, vice president of IA NICE and Uniting for Ukraine Sponsor, will speak about her journey through sponsorship and opportunities to directly support local Ukrainian refugees through advocacy, community outreach and volunteering. IA NICE (Iowa Newcomer Integration & Exchange) is a non-profit agency supporting Ukrainian families seeking humanitarian parole through the Uniting for Ukraine program with resettlement and integration into our local communities. IA NICE also provides community members and sponsors guidance and necessary resources to help and support newcomer families as they begin to rebuild their lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.