MORRISON, Ill. — The Whiteside Forum will hold a special event and host Victor Selman as he presents “Adventure Travel in Iceland.”
This event is free and open to the public and will begin at 2 p.m. Nov. 28 in the Community Room of the Odell Public Library at 307 S. Madison St., Morrison.
Selman, originally from Morrison, has been globetrotting for over 15 years and is chief of operations at No Plans Adventures LLC. “No Plans” focuses on the belief that everyone can travel regardless of budget or experience, dealing with small groups and solo travelers. Selman has been to over 75 countries, all 50 states, thru-hiked the Appalachian Trail, and is skilled in scuba diving, skydiving, sailboat and bareboat cruising, hiking, and rock climbing. He also is a certified emergency medical technician.
The Whiteside Forum is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit community group that sponsors presentations and discussions of issues of importance and interest to the public to promote a better understanding of the world.
A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation and masks will be required. For more information about the Whiteside Forum or this event, contact Marc Adami at ardami@mchsi.com or (815) 718-5347.
