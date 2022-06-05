MORRISON, Ill. - In its season finale on Thursday, June 9, The Whiteside Forum will host Jacob Campbell. He will speak about his work and focus at the Field Museum in Chicago on how humans interact with their environment and why that matters.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St. A brief synopsis will follow.
Campbell is an environmental anthropologist with the Keller Science Action Center at the Field Museum, where he leads the social science team for the Chicago region program.
His approach to community-based research and applied anthropology has emerged through two decades of work with groups that include the Zuni Tribe, U.S. Gulf Coast fisherman, and Trinidadian oilfield workers. He earned an M.A. and Ph.D. in Anthropology from the University of Arizona.
The working title of Campbell's talk is "Biocultural Artistry: Equitable Green Space Design on Chicago's South Lakefront". In 2016, teams of artists and community-based organizations from Bronzeville, Pilsen and Chinatown transformed Chicago’s largest Park District Natural Area by installing five public art gathering spaces along lakefront wood-chip trails. Their designs were inspired by cultural traditions from these neighborhoods that honor the environment and ancestral connections to the land.
This presentation will explore how park design benefits from a focus on the intersection of culture, art and nature, and will describe the Field Museum’s role in this Chicago case example.
