MORRISON, Ill. — Authorities have released the name of a man who died Friday at the Whiteside County Jail in Morrison.
Chevy A. Wadelton, 21, was discovered unresponsive in his jail cell shortly before 1:30 a.m. Deputies immediately began performing life-saving measures, according to Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker. Wadelton was pronounced deceased by the Whiteside County Coroner’s Office.
At the request of the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police is investigating Wadelton's death, which authorities say is an apparent suicide.
The Illinois State Police was requested to conduct the investigation into the death per standard protocol, according to Booker.
